Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has completed the modernisation of AlWajh International Airport (EJH) located in northwest Saudi Arabia.

The airport is once again receiving flights, with three weekly connections from Riyadh (RUH) and two from Jeddah (JED) operated by Saudia. International flights are expected to commence soon.

The completion marks the first infrastructure project delivered by RSG under its expanded mandate beyond destination development, demonstrating the company's growing role in supporting regional connectivity, public service and national economic development.

“This project is about far more than an airport terminal. It's about creating a gateway that connects people, supports economic growth, and opens new opportunities for communities across the region. Today the people of Tabuk have an international-ready airport that increases connectivity to the rest of the Kingdom and beyond,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

The updated airport can accommodate most commercial aircraft, including the Airbus A320 and Boeing B737 families, as well as seaplanes, opening opportunities for increased air traffic and new routes. It can also handle up to 500,000 passengers annually, up from 100,000 previously, with a peak capacity of 330 arriving/departing passengers per hour across four gates.

This enhanced connectivity will support local demand, tourism growth, business activity, and employment opportunities across the wider Tabuk region.

Abdulaziz Al-Abdan, Executive Director of Aviation and Airport Operations at Red Sea Global, said: “The airport has been upgraded to accommodate larger aircraft and significantly higher passenger volumes, creating the capacity needed to support future growth. We are already working with airline partners and regulatory authorities to develop the route network in the future, in line with growth in demand.”

The airport will also serve as a key gateway to AMAALA, the luxury wellness destination set to welcome its first guests in the coming months, located just 45 minutes away by electric vehicle, and 20 minutes by seaplane.

The design of the renovated airport draws inspiration from the local architecture of the historic town of AlWajh and the wider Tabuk coastline, creating a landmark that reflects and celebrates the region's authentic character.

The upgrade also provides an enhanced guest experience with two premium lounges, coffee shops, mini-market, automated banking service, car rental services, and parking facilities. The terminal now has capability for handling seaplane and helicopter operations as part of the AMAALA transportation experience.

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