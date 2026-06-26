(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

ORLANDO, Florida - As the end of a tumultuous first half of 2026 approaches, markets face no shortage of red flags warning that the second half will be just as ​choppy. But don't confuse turbulence with ⁠a signal of an impending correction.

Wild volatility and eye-watering price swings in blue-chip shares, benchmark indices and entire asset classes are often hallmarks of late bull markets. ‌To paraphrase the late Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan, this is when exuberance gets irrational.

These dynamics are currently playing out to varying degrees across many markets.

Silver is down 55% from its peak in January and Bitcoin ​has also lost more than half its value since November. The ride in tech has been volatile — the SOX Philadelphia semiconductor index posting 10% single-day drops but still up 90% since March; Micron Technology tripling to ​a $1 ​trillion market cap in three months; and Oracle plunging 30% in June alone.

But nothing encapsulates the turbulence — and resilience — of the first six months of 2026 quite like South Korean stocks. The AI-pumped KOSPI was in a rampant bull market — rising 50% in the first two months of the year — before plunging into a bear ⁠market within three days after the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran. Little wonder realized volatility soared to record highs.

Yet since that low in March, the KOSPI has nearly doubled, despite the index posting four double-digit corrections along the way.

Such frenzied behavior typically precedes a steeper correction, a bear market, or even a crash. That's why these wild price swings – coupled with sky-high valuations and a growing IPO frenzy – are putting investors on high alert that several bubbles are about to burst. But even if the diagnosis is accurate and markets are moving into "irrational" territory, fears ​of a sharp correction might ‌be premature.

ROOM FOR EXUBERANCE

At ⁠least that's what Wall Street seems ⁠to think. Strategists at JPMorgan and Barclays this week upped their end-2026 S&P 500 calls to 7,800 points, implying a further 5% upside, while their counterparts at BCA Research increased their year-end forecast ​to 8,100, nearly 10% above current levels.

"Our constructive equity view rests on earnings, not valuation," BCA's team wrote on Tuesday. "The economy has shifted ‌from slowdown to expansion, the investment side of the economy continues to accelerate, and earnings growth is broader and ⁠stronger than we expected at the start of the year."

Until hard evidence emerges to the contrary, that's a compelling case.

Bull markets can collapse under their own weight, but that's rare. More often, a sharp reversal requires a trigger, such as a steep rise in interest rates, a policy error, or an unforeseen financial shock. We haven't seen one yet.

The first six months of the year have thrown up a war, a historic global energy squeeze, a hawkish shift in Fed communications and growing concern about hyperscalers' capex spending and debt issuance. But investors have shrugged it all off.

Still, as JPMorgan's Dubravko Lakos-Bujas and team recognize, even if the path for U.S. equities is upwards, it will likely be "non-linear" and various hurdles will need to be cleared.

The bar for upcoming earnings has been raised by the strength of recent quarters. Equity supply is expected to surge with the listings of OpenAI, Anthropic and others. And, perhaps most importantly, the Fed could soon move from talking about tightening monetary policy to actually hiking rates.

One of the most common causes ‌of death for bull markets is rising borrowing costs. Indeed, there's a strong argument to be made that the ⁠U.S. central bank's latest hawkish pivot is behind the recent bout of weakness in certain risk assets.

But if earnings ​hold up, the AI craze continues and the global economy keeps chugging along, investors are likely to continue viewing downdrafts as buying opportunities.

It's worth noting that Greenspan made his famous "irrational exuberance" remark in December 1996, more than three years before the dotcom bubble peaked in March 2000. There may be plenty of road for the current rally to run.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the ​author, a columnist for Reuters)

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(By Jamie McGeever Editing by Marguerita Choy)