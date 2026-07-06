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JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand firmed on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, as weak U.S. jobs data dampened expectations for a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike.
At 1415 GMT, the rand traded at 16.23 against the dollar , up about 0.3% from its previous close.
The U.S. dollar was down against a basket of currencies after a tepid U.S. jobs report.
"The rand strengthened modestly this week, supported primarily by a weaker US dollar after softer-than-expected US jobs data shifted the expected timing of the Fed's interest rate hike towards the end of the year," Nedbank economists said in a note.
Like other emerging-market currencies the rand tends to take direction from global factors, including U.S. economic data and geopolitical developments.
Domestic investors focused on the June S&P Global whole-economy PMI, which showed South Africa's private sector returned to modest growth as easing price pressures helped offset a second consecutive monthly decline in output and new orders.
A manufacturing PMI on Wednesday showed that South African factory sentiment deteriorated in June, though lower oil prices boosted confidence about future business conditions.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was up 1.1%.
South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was stronger, with the yield down 4.5 basis points to 8.22%.