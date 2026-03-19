Leading national carriers Air India and Air India Express are together operating 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region today (March 19).

Both carriers will continue their scheduled operations to Saudi port city Jeddah and Omani capital Muscat including a total of 16 flights between India and Jeddah.

Of these, Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kozhikode, said the statement from Air India.

Air India Express will operate 6 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services Delhi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

In addition, Air India will also operate 2 scheduled flights to and from Riyadh from Delhi.

In addition to the scheduled services, the two will operate a total of 30 non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.

These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.

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