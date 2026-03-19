Tunis - A Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday at the Government Palace in Kasbah recommended establishing a unified strategic framework to monitor projects carried out within the framework of bilateral, multilateral, and Arab and Islamic cooperation, along with performance indicators.

According to a statement from the Prime Ministry, it also recommended setting up a digital platform and a dashboard to track the progress of these projects, as well as adopting simplified procedural guidelines that take into account the specific nature of such projects.

Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri stressed that accelerating the implementation of public projects is a national strategic priority, highlighting the need for continuous field monitoring, adherence to deadlines, high quality standards, prompt solutions, overcoming technical and administrative obstacles and simplifying procedures.

Zenzri emphasised the importance of completing all public projects within their set deadlines to ensure regional development, economic growth, and the desired social justice, contributing to boosting investment and creating job opportunities, in line with state policy and the directives of President Kais Saied.

She also stressed the need to make optimal use of various international cooperation tools and mechanisms in line with national priorities, underscoring the state’s commitment to implementing all public programmes and projects so they serve as a real lever for development efforts, helping create wealth and expand employment opportunities in response to Tunisians’ aspirations.

The Prime Minister noted that all ministries and public structures at central, regional, and local levels are at the service of citizens and are required to overcome all difficulties and resolve any issues hindering project progress.

For his part, Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh presented a detailed overview of public programmes and projects implemented within the framework of bilateral, multilateral, and Arab and Islamic cooperation, as well as ongoing and planned projects.

These mainly concern sectors such as agriculture, education, higher education and scientific research, industry, renewable energy, infrastructure and technological development, health, tourism, youth and sports, environment, transport, digitalisation, and culture, according to the same statement.

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