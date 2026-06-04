PARIS/BEIJING - Chicago corn and soybeans fell further on Thursday to set multi-month lows as favourable weather for ​U.S. crops helped sustain ⁠selling momentum, analysts said.

Wheat inched down as rain relief in the U.S. Plains and ‌the start of harvesting created supply pressure. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.1% ​to $4.26-3/4 a bushel by 1057 GMT, after hitting its lowest since February 20 for the second straight session.

CBOT soybeans ​were down ​0.6% at $11.47-1/2 a bushel, after reaching their weakest since April 8. CBOT wheat was off 0.1% at $5.86-1/2, after touching its lowest since April 14. All three contracts were on ⁠track for a fifth consecutive daily fall.

"A broadly favourable outlook for U.S. corn and soybean crops" has fuelled selling by investment funds that had built up near-record long positions in major crops this year, Andrey Sizov, head of consultancy Sovecon, said. On the demand side, "Chinese silence" over purchases of U.S. crops ​was also weighing ‌on prices, ⁠Sizov said. Washington has said ⁠Beijing committed at a mid-May summit to buy $17 billion worth of U.S. agricultural goods per year, ​on top of a previous soybean import target. China has confirmed it ‌agreed to expand agricultural trade but not given details.

Market participants ⁠will get a demand update on Thursday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report. Traders are also monitoring a case of New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite, in a calf in Texas for potential impact on the U.S. cattle herd and related feed demand.

An easing in crude oil on Thursday, after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon boosted hopes for a broader agreement to end the Middle East conflict, also removed support for crops like corn and soyoil that are used in biofuel. At the same time, grain markets have ‌become less sensitive to energy-price fluctuations in recent weeks as seasonal ⁠crop supply fundamentals have regained prominence.

In wheat, the start of the ​U.S. winter wheat harvest and a rising production outlook in top exporter Russia have kept the focus on ample global supply. Prices at 1057 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 586.50 -0.75 -0.13 CBOT corn 426.75 -4.75 -1.10 CBOT soy 1147.50 -6.50 -0.56 Paris wheat 202.50 -0.25 -0.12 Paris maize 210.00 0.00 0.00 Paris rapeseed 526.75 -7.00 -1.31 WTI crude oil 95.05 -0.97 -1.01 Euro/dollar 1.16 0.00 0.29 Most ​active contracts - Wheat, ‌corn and soy U.S. cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per metric ton