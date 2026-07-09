Bahrain - Tourism Minister and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority chairperson Fatima Al Sairafi received Bahrain Development Bank chief executive officer Dalal Al Qais to discuss expanding co-operation to support tourism investment and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

They reviewed joint initiatives to strengthen the tourism and events sectors in line with the Tourism Strategy 2022-2026 and Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

Ms Al Sairafi highlighted the role of SMEs in diversifying Bahrain’s tourism offering and enhancing visitor experiences.

Ms Al Qais affirmed the BDB’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with government entities and exploring innovative financing solutions to help tourism and SMEs sectors

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