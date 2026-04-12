Saudi Arabia’s Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (AWPT) secured two operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts for water and wastewater infrastructure in Jazan and Riyadh, with a combined value of over 121.7 million Saudi riyals ($32.4 million).

The first contract, signed with National Water Company (NWC), covers the operation and maintenance of water and wastewater networks across southern sector governorates and affiliated centres and villages in the Jazan region. Awarded in December 2025, the contract is valued at SAR 52.17 million and will be executed over 36 months.

Separately, AWPT was awarded a SAR 69.59 million contract last week by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to operate and maintain treated sewage effluent (TSE) networks and facilities – Group 1 in Riyadh city. The contract duration is 30 months.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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