Doha, Qatar: Qatar has taken a significant step toward enhancing the efficiency, sustainability, and governance of its district cooling sector by introducing four new regulatory decisions in 2026.

The measures, introduced by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) in coordination with the Ministry of State for Energy Affairs, aim to improve service quality, strengthen oversight of service providers, protect consumers and property owners, and support the country’s long-term environmental and urban development goals.

According to data released by Kahramaa, the district cooling sector continues to play a significant role in supporting Qatar’s energy efficiency and sustainability objectives. As of 2023, the country had 70 operational district cooling plants with a combined installed cooling capacity of 1.153 million refrigeration tonnes (TR).

Speaking on Qatar TV recently, Director of District Cooling Services Affairs at Kahramaa Eng Jamal Yousif Al-Derbasti, and Head of District Cooling Services Planning Section at Kahramaa Eng Hamad Mohammed Bawazir, outlined the significance of the new regulations and their impact on the future of district cooling in Qatar.

Bawazir explained that the four ministerial decisions establish a comprehensive framework for regulating district cooling services across the country. He added that decision No. (03) identifies areas designated for district cooling services and sets the requirements for buildings and facilities eligible to benefit from the system, decision No. (04) regulates procedures allowing licensed operators to access public lands and properties for the installation, maintenance, or removal of district cooling networks.

“Decision No. (05) establishes procedures for submitting and reviewing requests related to the relocation, removal, or modification of district cooling infrastructure. Decision No. (06) sets out mechanisms for compensating property owners and landholders for damages or costs resulting from district cooling network works.

These decisions contribute to strengthening sector regulation while supporting sustainability and service efficiency,” Bawazir said.

He noted that the new framework will significantly improve cooling efficiency by enhancing regulatory oversight of district cooling service providers and ensuring compliance with clear technical standards.

Bawazir added that the new regulations complement Kahramaa’s District Cooling Code, which has been in place since 2016 and incorporates international standards and best practices governing district cooling systems. Discussing the broader legislative framework, Al-Derbasti explained that “The objective is to organize the district cooling system for both consumers and service providers, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and fairness while protecting the interests of both parties,” he said.

He noted that the designation of district cooling zones is based on detailed technical and economic studies. Factors such a s population density, cooling demand, and cost-effectiveness are assessed to determine whether district cooling offers greater benefits compared to conventional air-conditioning systems.

“For new development areas, we conduct comprehensive studies to evaluate cooling demand and economic feasibility. If district cooling proves to be the most efficient option, the entire area may be designated as a district cooling zone, where buildings are required to connect to the system rather than relying on conventional cooling methods,” he explained.

Regarding eligibility requirements, Bawazir explained that buildings located within officially designated district cooling service zones are generally required to connect to the district cooling network, provided they are technically prepared for connection.

He noted that standalone developments outside designated service areas may also be considered for district cooling if they meet certain thresholds.

“For independent buildings located outside service zones, district cooling may be required if cooling demand reaches 1,500 refrigeration tonnes or more, equivalent to approximately five megawatts of cooling-related electricity consumption,” he said.

Looking ahead, Bawazir expressed confidence in the sector’s growth prospects, citing increasing adoption across major integrated developments in Qatar.

“We are witnessing continuous expansion in district cooling systems, and the future is very promising, particularly in line with Qatar’s environmental objectives,” he said. “Most district cooling plants utilize treated water, helping save significant quantities of desalinated water while also reducing energy consumption, lowering gas usage, and improving overall efficiency in electricity generation.”

He pointed to major developments such as Giwan and Msheireb as examples of large-scale projects that have embraced district cooling due to its superior efficiency compared with traditional cooling systems. Concluding the discussion, Al-Derbasti urged developers and subscribers to comply with approved technical requirements during both the design and implementation stages of projects.

“We encourage developers to follow the law, regulations, and technical guidelines from the outset. Doing so helps avoid costly modifications in the future and ensures smooth project implementation,” he said.

He added that the District Cooling Law, executive regulations, and all related decisions are available through Kahramaa’s website, and the corporation remains available to assist stakeholders seeking clarification on regulatory requirements.

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