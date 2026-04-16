Sharakat (formerly Saudi Water Partnership Company), a leading entity in the water sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced that steady progress is being made on its Al Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) in capital Riyadh.

The project is being developed by a consortium led by Belgian group Besix, one of the world's leading international contractors, along with major Saudi utility groups Miahona and Marafiq, at a total investment of SAR1.8 billion ($479 million).

The scope of work includes development and finance as well as provision of engineering, procurement, construction and implementation services in addition to ownership, operation, maintenance and transfer of the sewage plant under a 25-year agreement, said Sharakat in its statement.

On completion, the plant will boast a treatment capacity of 200,000 cu m per day, complemented by a 32 km integrated treated sewage transmission system capable of transporting up to 400,000 cu m daily, it stated.

Additionally, a pumping station and storage tanks with a capacity of 200,000 cu m/day will be constructed to enhance the efficient and sustainable utilization of treated sewage across various sectors, it added.

According to Sharakat, the project is being executed under the build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model, ensuring long-term operational efficiency and service continuity.

With the work in full swing, the project is on track for commercial operations by the end of this year.

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