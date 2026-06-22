Global solar power surged to record levels in 2025, supplying about 75 per cent of the increase in worldwide electricity demand, according to Ember’s Global Electricity Review 2026.

The report found that fossil fuel-based electricity generation declined globally for the first time despite rising power consumption.

China drove the transition, adding 336 terawatt hours (TWh) of solar capacity—more than all other countries combined, which added around 300 TWh.

Worldwide solar additions reached 636 TWh, up 33 per cent from 2024, making solar the fastest-growing energy source for a fourth consecutive year.

Rapid clean energy expansion, particularly in China and India, reduced fossil fuel dependence and lowered global carbon emissions.

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