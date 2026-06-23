Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) has launched a request for qualification (RFQ) for the development of the Adam Solar Independent Power Project (IPP) and Sinaw Solar Independent Power Project (IPP), representing a combined generation capacity of 1,500 megawatts (MW).

The two projects, which will be developed in partnership with the private sector, are expected to attract investments of approximately 398 million Omani rials ($1.035 billion).

According to PWP, the projects form part of the Sultanate's strategy to expand renewable energy generation, strengthen energy security and support decarbonisation objectives under Oman Vision 2040.

Adam Solar IPP

The larger of the two projects, the Adam Solar IPP, will be located in Wilayat Adam in Dakhiliyah Governorate and comprise a 1,000 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant integrated with a battery energy storage system (BESS).

The project has an estimated investment value of OMR 287 million ($746 million) and will occupy a site spanning approximately 20.5 million square metres (sqm).

PWP estimates the project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.03 million tonnes annually and generate around one million International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) per year.

Sinaw Solar IPP

The second project, the Sinaw Solar IPP, will be located in Wilayat Sinaw in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate and will comprise a 500MW solar PV plant.

The project is estimated to cost OMR 111 million ($288 million) and will occupy a site of approximately 5 million sqm.

According to PWP, the plant is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 566,600 tonnes per year while generating 500,000 I-RECs annually.

Together, the projects are expected to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 1.6 million tonnes annually and generate 1.5 million I-RECs each year.

PWP said the RFQ is open to project developers and does not apply to EPC contractors.

The qualification process is being conducted under Tender No. OPWP/2026/022. Interested parties can purchase the RFQ documents until 7 July 2026, while statements of qualification must be submitted by 27 July 2026.

In April, Zawya Projects had reported that Oman recorded the fastest renewable energy growth rates in the GCC in 2025, more than doubling installed capacity on the back of large-scale solar PV deployments, according to data from International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Oman aims to raise the share of renewable energy in its electricity generation mix to 30 per cent by 2030.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.