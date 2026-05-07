DOHA: Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani met with Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to the State of Qatar HE Johnny Mayani.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation efforts in trade and investment, and the exchange of expertise in these fields between the two countries. The meeting also highlighted the investment opportunities and outstanding benefits offered by QFZ and supported by the country's advanced infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Senior Officials from QFZ and was followed by an introductory tour of the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

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