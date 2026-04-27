Barcelona, Spain – Oman successfully concluded its participation in the 2026 International Seafood Fair held in Barcelona, Spain, where participating Omani companies achieved strong results, securing deals and trade agreements valued at over RO30mn.

Khaled bin Sulaiman Al Salehi, Director General of Marketing and Commercial Affairs and official spokesperson for the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), said the Omani pavilion attracted significant interest from regional and international markets.

He noted that commercial contacts were established with importers and distributors in promising markets across Africa, Europe and Asia, creating new opportunities for the growth of Omani exports. He added that the results demonstrate that participation in such events is a direct investment in export growth, access to new buyers, and strengthening global confidence in the quality of Omani products.

He said Madayn used the exhibition to highlight investment opportunities in the industrial sector, particularly in the fisheries industry, in line with its strategic direction. This included showcasing opportunities in industrial cities such as fish processing and preservation projects, marine aquaculture, and retail outlets specialising in seafood products.

He added that Madayn, in cooperation with relevant authorities and with the support of an expert consultancy firm, had prepared preliminary feasibility studies for high-quality investment opportunities in the fisheries sector and related industries.

Dr Masoud bin Sulaiman Al Azri, Director General of Agricultural and Fisheries Marketing and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said the participation forms part of efforts to enhance the fisheries sector’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP).

He said the Ministry’s participation in the global exhibition provided a valuable platform to exchange expertise and explore the latest technologies and innovations in the seafood sector, supporting the development of Oman’s production and marketing systems.

Noor bint Mohammed Al Rawahi, Head of Marketing at Madayn, said a large number of visitors expressed interest in investing in or expanding their businesses in Oman, particularly within industrial cities. She highlighted the competitive incentives, advantages and services offered within Oman’s integrated investment environment, which support projects in fisheries and related industries.

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