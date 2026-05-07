KUWAIT CITY: Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Sönmez expressed her satisfaction over the development of Turkish-Kuwaiti relations, stressing that this progress is an embodiment of the political will of the leaders of both nations and the aspirations of their friendly peoples. In a press statement on Wednesday,

Sönmez pointed out that the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kuwait in October last year was pivotal in reinforcing the strategic dimension of bilateral ties. She said the upcoming visit of Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Jarrah Al- Jaber is expected to further propel these relations toward wider horizons in multiple sectors. She stressed that the decision of Sheikh Jarrah Al-Jaber to make Türkiye his first destination outside the Arab world after assuming office underscores the depth and strength of ties between the two countries.

She added this aligns with the first overseas visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah beyond the Arab world, which was also to Türkiye, reflecting the significance of the partnership. She disclosed that discussions during the visit focused on major regional developments including the ongoing tensions in the region, situation in Palestine, Gulf security, and challenges related to maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. She stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in light of the current regional situation.

Regarding bilateral matters, she affirmed that both sides explored avenues to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, defense, energy and logistics. She pointed out that trade volume between the two countries rose by 52 percent in 2025, reaching about $1.08 billion and surpassing the $1 billion threshold for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. She stated that there is an agreement at the leadership level to raise trade volume to $5 billion in the coming period, expressing confidence that outcomes from these efforts will begin to materialize soon. She confirmed the ongoing cooperation in military training and education through signed protocols between the two countries, stressing that Türkiye remains committed to expand collaboration with Kuwait in the fields of defense and security, as well as increasing reciprocal visits to consolidate bilateral relations. She added that Türkiye will continue to work closely with Kuwait to overcome challenges and solidify their partnership in various fields.

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