Muscat – A temporary customs facilitation measure introduced by Dubai Customs is set to consolidate Oman’s position as a regional transit and re-export hub, with cargo from Dubai being redirected through the sultanate’s ports and airports to global destinations.

Under the arrangement, cargo originating in or arriving at Dubai can be rerouted through Oman’s ports and airports for onward shipment to global markets.

Announced under Dubai Customs Notice No 06/2026 on April 4, the facilitation allows international sea cargo arriving at designated Dubai ports or free zones to be transported by land through the ‘Green Corridor’ at Hatta border crossing into Oman, before being shipped onwards from Omani seaports.

Similarly, locally produced goods for exports from Dubai can transit via Oman to reach overseas markets. Air freight arriving at Dubai Airports, or processed in the local market, may also be moved by road to Omani airports for international dispatch.

To ensure security and efficiency, all shipments under the facilitation must be handled by trusted bonded operators. DP World Logistics has been designated to manage sea cargo movements, while dnata will oversee air freight operations.

The process includes inspection, scanning and sealing of cargo by Dubai Customs before departure. At the Hatta border, seals and documentation are verified prior to entry into Oman. Upon arrival at the Al Wajajah border post, Omani customs conduct further checks and complete transit procedures to facilitate movement to Omani ports and airports.

For approved operators, conventional cash deposits for transit goods are replaced with letters of guarantee, streamlining financial procedures while maintaining regulatory oversight.

“This facilitation is temporary in nature and will remain in force during the current exceptional situation, until further notice,” said Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs.

An earlier decision by Dubai Customs issued on March 14 had activated a green corridor between Dubai and Oman to facilitate shipments via land routes for diverted goods.

The arrangement applies to goods and containers originally destined for Jebel Ali Port that were rerouted to Omani ports. The facilitation also includes an airport-to-airport bonded road feeder service linking Oman airports with Dubai airports. Air cargo diverted to Omani airports is allowed to be moved by bonded trucks to Dubai under fast-track customs clearance.

For Oman, the development is expected to drive higher cargo throughput at its maritime and aviation gateways, generate additional customs revenue and boost demand for trucking, warehousing and freight forwarding services. Increased volumes will also support utilisation rates at logistics zones adjacent to ports and airports, reinforcing the sultanate’s strategy to expand its re-export and multimodal transport capabilities.

A Dubai Chambers delegation visited Sohar Port and Freezone, as well as Suhar Industrial City (Madayn) on Tuesday. Participants engaged in discussions focused on boosting the flow of goods and merchandise, enhancing the resilience of bilateral supply chains, and strengthening logistics integration between Dubai and Suhar in support of shared development goals.