Walt Disney ​is planning ⁠to cut as many as 1,000 ‌positions in the coming weeks, many of which ​will be made in the company's marketing ​department, the Wall Street ​Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The Journal said that plans ⁠for the coming job cuts began before Josh D'Amaro assumed his new role as Disney's chief executive officer in ​March.

The ‌planned layoffs ⁠could affect ⁠less than 1% of its total employees. Disney ​employed about 231,000 people ‌as of the ⁠end of fiscal year 2025. Disney's newly appointed chief marketing officer, Asad Ayaz, also plans to unite the company's marketing group and reduce expenses under code-named Project Imagine, the report added. Ayaz began to oversee a newly created company-wide ‌marketing organization in January.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify the report. Disney ​did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business ​hours. (Reporting by ‌Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in ⁠Mexico City; Editing ​by Sumana Nandy and Rashmi Aich)