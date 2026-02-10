Cloud software ​provider Salesforce cut fewer than 1,000 roles at the beginning of ⁠this month, Business Insider reported on Monday, citing a person familiar ⁠with the ‌matter.

The affected roles included marketing, product management, data analytics and Agentforce AI product, Business Insider ⁠said, citing LinkedIn posts and conversations with two employees.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Salesforce did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request ⁠for comment.

The start of ​the year has seen massive layoffs across U.S. companies as they streamline ‍operations amid rising adoption of artificial intelligence tools.

Tech giant Amazon said ​in January it was reducing 16,000 roles worldwide in the second major round of job cuts at the company in three months.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff had said in a podcast in August last year that the company had cut 4,000 customer support roles, because it needed "less heads," while discussing the impact of artificial intelligence.

In December, the ⁠company had raised its fiscal ‌2026 revenue and adjusted profit forecasts, anticipating growth in its AI agent platform due to strong enterprise demand.

Salesforce ‌is ⁠scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on February 25. (Reporting by Rishabh ⁠Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)