MUSCAT - Three months after its launch, Oman’s 10-Year Golden Residency programme is gaining significant global attention, reaffirming the Sultanate’s position as a stable and welcoming destination for investors seeking long-term residency, predictable regulation, and access to emerging regional markets. Introduced under the framework of Oman Vision 2040, the programme reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to economic diversification, talent attraction, and strengthening the role of the private sector in national development.

The Golden Residency grants foreign investors long-term residency in return for a minimum investment of $ 520,000 across seven clearly defined routes. These include owning completed real estate units within Integrated Tourism Complexes; establishing a company registered in Oman; purchasing government development bonds; investing in securities listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange; or placing a fixed-term deposit in a licensed Omani bank for at least five years. Investors may also qualify by owning a company that employs 50 or more Omani nationals, or through nomination under the Foreign Capital Investment Law, provided the company’s capital meets the required threshold.

Officials note that the programme has attracted interest from a diverse group of international investors, many of whom view Oman’s transparent regulations, long-standing political stability, and investor-friendly environment as compelling reasons to anchor their long-term plans in the Sultanate. The family-oriented nature of the residency framework further enhances its appeal: successful applicants can sponsor their spouse and children without age limitations, own an additional property outside tourism zones, employ up to three domestic workers, and benefit from fast-track immigration lanes and extended visit visas for relatives.

The application process is conducted entirely online, reflecting the government’s ongoing push toward digital transformation. Applicants can submit documents, track progress, and communicate directly with dedicated relationship managers through a unified digital platform. Migrate World, the programme’s operational partner, supports applicants with guidance and relocation services to ensure a smooth onboarding experience.

Oman’s strategic geographic position—linking Asia, Africa and the Middle East—continues to strengthen its standing as a safe and attractive base for international investors. With direct access to markets totalling more than 2.6 billion consumers, world-class logistics infrastructure, and one of the world’s most stable currencies, the Sultanate offers a favourable environment for long-term economic and social stability. Recent global rankings also place Oman among the leading nations for quality of life, safety, and liveability, further reinforcing its appeal to internationally mobile families and high-net-worth individuals.

In line with national priorities, the programme contributes to Oman’s broader efforts to attract high-quality investments into priority sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, advanced manufacturing, tourism, and mining. Investment pathways requiring the employment of Omani nationals directly support workforce development, while the programme’s governance requirements promote transparency and strengthen institutional performance across participating companies.

As global competition for talent and investment intensifies, Oman continues to differentiate itself through a model based on clarity, credibility, and long-term partnership. With early indicators showing strong demand, the Golden Residency programme is poised to play a growing role in the Sultanate’s economic diversification and investment promotion landscape.

