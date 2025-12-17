On the second day of the fourth periodic meeting of governors, hosted by the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, the governors reviewed a number of development and strategic projects under implementation in the wilayats of Nizwa, Al Hamra and Bahla. The aim was to learn about development experiences within the governorate and to assess the progress of projects that contribute to improving the quality of life and enhancing tourism and economic activity.

The delegation began its visit on the second day with a field visit to the Nizwa Public Park project, one of the most prominent vital projects being implemented by the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate as part of a package of development and beautification projects. The project has reached an implementation rate of 88 per cent and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The project, spanning approximately 150,000 square meters with a cost exceeding RO two million, aims to provide an integrated urban environment combining recreational, educational, and cultural aspects. It includes an artificial lake, children’s playgrounds, expansive green spaces, cafes, restaurants, kiosks, sports facilities, an investment park, a library, and an educational medicinal facilities. Upon completion, the project is expected to create 24 investment opportunities and approximately 65 jobs, with a local content rate of up to 50 per cent.

The delegation also reviewed the progress of the Al Dakhiliyah Square project in the Wilayat of Nizwa, an strategic development project that aims to enhance services and infrastructure, integrating investment, tourism, recreational, cultural, health, and environmental dimensions. Spanning approximately 145,000 square meters, the project is currently at 24 per cent implementation rate and has achieved a local content rate of up to 60 per cent. The project includes integrated facilities such as a family promenade, cycling paths, and sports areas, in addition to open-air theaters, a play area, a laser and hologram show area, illuminated sculptures, a variety of restaurants, a cultural street featuring cafes, libraries, and cultural activities, and a market for local artisans. The project is expected to provide approximately 380 direct and indirect job opportunities as well as 57 investment opportunities.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the historic Bahla Souq which is currently witnessing renovation work. The project reached over 69 per cent completion rate by the end of November with a total cost exceeding RO 477,000. This project is part of ongoing efforts to revitalize the historic market and enhance its presence as a commercial and cultural landmark by developing its urban and service environment while preserving its authentic heritage character. The works include the rehabilitation of facades and shops, paving the floors with natural stone, and creating a tourist walkway directly connecting the market to Bahla Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The delegation also visited Misfat Al Abriyeen, which was ranked among the world’s most beautiful tourist villages at the United Nations World Tourism Organization UNWTO General-Assembly meeting held in Madrid in 2021. The development of Misfat Al Abriyeen is presently at 30 implementation rate. The project includes more than 80 hotel rooms and a traditional house, in addition to museums and archaeological galleries. It aims to transform the village into an integrated tourist destination that combines authentic heritage with modern hospitality, thus enhancing the tourism potential of the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate and supporting its local economy.

