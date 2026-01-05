MUSCAT - More than 20 projects and initiatives are planned for advancement and implementation during 2026 under the Omani government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programme, as well as its Partnership for Development (Offset) programme.

Details of these projects — spanning the education, health, government, ICT, veterinary, cybersecurity, earth observation and military sectors — were unveiled by the Ministry of Finance as part of the 2026 State General Budget highlights presented on Thursday.

The PPP programme, overseen by the Ministry of Finance, is described as a mechanism that enables the government to expand private sector participation in infrastructure investment and public services. It aims to improve the efficiency of economic resource utilisation and the management of public facilities.

Notable among the PPP projects currently in development and planned for implementation in 2026 is the Public School Buses Management, Operation and Improvement Project — an initiative by the Ministry of Education to procure around 5,000 modern buses equipped with safety and monitoring systems, to be delivered over a multi-year timeframe (2024–2028).

Under the PPP model, a private operator will be entrusted with fleet operations, maintenance and service quality improvements.

In the health sector, four significant projects have been identified for implementation. These include the Suhar Rehabilitation Centre Project (Recovery Centre), a specialised facility offering physical, mental health and post-acute care services.

Last March, Al Salwa Care and Health Services LLC, a joint venture between Omani investor Neem Projects and Malaysian addiction treatment services operator Solace Asia, was awarded a mandate to develop and operate rehab facility on a PPP basis.

Also notable is a first-ever Nuclear Medicine Manufacturing Facility to support the local production of radio-pharmaceuticals used in diagnostics and cancer treatment. Another PPP focuses on the management, operation and development of diagnostic services, including imaging, laboratory testing and pathology, across public healthcare facilities.

Furthermore, a Medical Supply Chain Supply Project will seek to integrate the procurement, warehousing, distribution and inventory management of pharmaceuticals and medical consumables into a unified and efficient system.

In the ICT sector, the Ministry is seeking to advance the Oman Business Platform Project, designed to deliver a unified digital ecosystem for business registration, licensing, approvals and regulatory compliance.

The private partner will design, develop and operate the platform to streamline investor interactions with government entities, improve ease of doing business, enhance transparency and support Oman’s digital economy and investment promotion objectives.

Also under development is the National Unified Health Information System (Al Shifa), a PPP initiative to upgrade and manage Oman’s national electronic health record system by integrating patient data across public healthcare institutions.

Another key PPP project involves the design, construction, financing and long-term maintenance of a modern headquarters for the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP). The project aims to create a centralised and efficient workspace that reflects Oman’s investment-friendly environment, while transferring construction and lifecycle risks to the private sector.

In parallel, the Ministry’s Offset programme seeks to promote the transfer of advanced technologies and specialised expertise through partnerships with collaborating companies. It also focuses on strengthening national workforce capabilities by enabling knowledge transfer and exposure to international best practices.

Under the Offset programme, six framework agreements and eight supplementary agreements have been signed with a number of leading global companies, alongside six new project agreements aimed at advancing national capabilities.

These include the establishment of an advanced cyber excellence centre at the Military Technological College; the construction of specialised workshops for helicopter rotor blade repair and for the maintenance and development of military equipment; large-scale training programmes for 5,000 students, graduates and employees in information technology and Fourth Industrial Revolution skills, complemented by 200 specialised training placements; the provision of specialised equipment for the Royal Oman Police; and the development of a cybersecurity device testing laboratory.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

