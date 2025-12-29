Sohar International has received the Central Bank of Oman's (CBO) initial approval to open a representative office in the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong.

"Further to the disclosure made on August 29, 2025, about its intention to explore the possibility of establishing a representative office in the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals," the filing to the MSX said.

Sohar International said that it received the Central Bank of Oman's initial approval to open a representative office in Hong Kong on December 25, 2025.

The Central Bank of Oman's initial approval is subject to obtaining all necessary approvals, licenses, and clearances from the relevant authorities in Hong Kong, and compliance with applicable laws in both the Sultanate of Oman and Hong Kong

