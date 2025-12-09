Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) will host the second edition of the International Semiconductor Executive Summit from December 9 to 10, bringing together leading global figures, policymakers and experts in transport, technology and digital transformation.

The event will be held under the patronage of Dr Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, Chairman of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit.

More than 150 participants are expected, including CEOs of major international semiconductor firms, along with experts and specialists from across the world. The summit will feature 40 speakers and present 25 working papers focused on developing an integrated semiconductor industry ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa.

The summit aligns with Oman’s broader efforts to accelerate economic diversification and advance industries linked to modern technologies, particularly the design and manufacturing of semiconductors and microchips – key enablers of future technological progress.

As one of the most prominent global gatherings in this sector, the event will provide a vital platform to explore emerging technologies, discuss future trends, and open new avenues for partnership and collaboration among leaders in the semiconductor industry.

The programme will include high-level meetings between government bodies and global companies, as well as panel discussions featuring technology leaders, academics and international experts presenting best practices and successful digital transformation models.

According to MTCIT, hosting the summit is an important step in strengthening global partnerships and highlighting Oman’s major national projects in transport and communications – from modern road networks to the expansion of digital infrastructure and the development of AI-powered solutions.

Advanced tech showcases will feature cutting-edge innovations in smart mobility, next-generation communications and digital tools that support infrastructure sustainability. Specialised workshops will also be held to enhance the skills of national talent and enable them to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital economy.

With strong interest anticipated from investors and technology stakeholders, the summit is expected to unlock new opportunities for collaboration and support initiatives that drive Oman’s transition towards a diversified, knowledge-based economy. The ministry added that the event will serve as a key milestone in fostering innovation and reinforcing Oman’s position as a global hub for specialised, high-impact events.

