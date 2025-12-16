Muscat – The Education, Training and Innovation Committee at Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has reviewed preparations for hosting the ISPIM Muscat 2026 Conference, to be held in cooperation with the International Society for Professional Innovation Management.

The review meeting on Monday was led by Sheikh al Qassim bin Mohammed al Harthi, Chairman of the committee, and attended by several members.

The ISPIM conference is regarded as one of the world’s leading gatherings for innovation management, bringing together experts, researchers and decision-makers from more than 50 countries. Committee members highlighted the importance of the event as a global platform for sharing best practices and experiences, presenting future-focused solutions that strengthen institutional capabilities and competitiveness, and fostering international partnerships that empower professionals working in innovation and development.

The committee also discussed a range of issues related to the development of the education and innovation sector in the sultanate. This included a review of joint initiatives with relevant government and private sector entities supporting the sector.

Among the items on the agenda was preparations for a meeting with private schools, scheduled for January 2026.

