Arab Finance: Arab Development and Real Estate Investment recorded 60.34% lower net profits at EGP 3,387 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 8,542 a year earlier, as per the financial results.

The revenues fell year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.607 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 2.461 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.00005 at the end of March 2026, versus EGP 0.0001 in Q1 2025.

At the end of December 2025, the company’s net profits hiked by 4,269 to EGP 12.708 million from EGP 290,820 in 2024.