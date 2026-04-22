Italy has joined a queue of countries signing defence cooperation deals with Kenya, as Nairobi expands collaboration on security and the blue economy.

On Monday, Kenya and Italy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation, marking what officials described as a significant step in strengthening bilateral strategic relations.

Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi confirmed the deal in a post on his official X account on Monday, saying it was concluded alongside Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto during an official visit by President William Ruto to Rome.“Together with Italy’s Minister of Defence, Rt Hon Guido Crosetto, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation, marking a key step in strengthening Kenya–Italy strategic relations,” he said.

An MoU is often a first step towards a formal bilateral agreement in a specific area. It provides a framework for how future defence cooperation discussions will be structured.

Mr Mudavadi said the agreement establishes a structured framework for cooperation between the two countries’ defence institutions.

It will focus on capacity building, military training and institutional exchange programmes aimed at strengthening professional ties between the armed forces.

Expanding networkItaly is not the first country to sign such an agreement with Kenya. In recent years, Nairobi has steadily built a wide network of defence cooperation agreements with foreign partners, reflecting its role as a regional security hub in East Africa.

At least seven fully signed defence cooperation agreements are publicly documented, with several more under negotiation or approved in principle. These arrangements focus on training, counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and maritime security.

Up to 15 countries are either engaged in or negotiating similar arrangements.

Mr Mudavadi said the partnership with Italy is expected to enhance Kenya’s contribution to regional and global peace and security while deepening bilateral relations between Nairobi and Rome.

The agreement also seeks to advance shared strategic interests, particularly in security cooperation and defence development.

Kenya’s strongest military ties remain with the United Kingdom and the United States, both centred on counter-terrorism operations, training programmes and intelligence sharing. The UK has run military training camps in Kenya since independence, while the US operates a military base in Manda Bay, Lamu, which is being expanded to extend the runway and improve facilities.

For France, the agreement reflects a broader diplomatic recalibration towards Anglophone Africa, as its influence declines in parts of its traditional sphere in West Africa.

Kenya, in particular, is seen in Paris as a key strategic partner due to its position at the gateway to the Horn of Africa and its coastline along the Indian Ocean, a vital global shipping route. The defence cooperation comes ahead of the Africa-Forward Summit, which France is set to host in Nairobi on May 11 and 12.

The summit, the first of its kind to be held in an Anglophone African country, is expected to bring together business leaders from France and across Africa, followed by a gathering of African heads of state and government alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

Strategic shiftThe defence cooperation underlines Kenya’s growing role as a regional security partner as it deepens ties with multiple international allies amid rising security challenges in the Horn of Africa and the wider Indian Ocean region.

Kenya has also signed agreements with Ethiopia, focusing on border security and regional stability, and Seychelles, where cooperation centres on maritime security and anti-piracy operations.

European partners such as Denmark and the Czech Republic provide support mainly in military training, education and capacity building.

A recurring theme across these agreements is the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean, where Kenya works closely with partners on maritime surveillance, piracy prevention and naval cooperation.

On April 2, Kenyan lawmakers approved additional defence frameworks with countries including Germany, Turkey, Ghana, China and Zimbabwe, signalling a broader diversification of its security partnerships.

The approval of the defence pact, however, came with reservations. Legislators raised concerns over several provisions, particularly seeking clear guarantees on jurisdiction over foreign troops stationed on Kenyan soil.

During the debate, MPs also referenced the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk). A parliamentary inquiry in December last year accused Batuk of sexual misconduct and environmental damage, fuelling criticism that the unit is viewed by some as an “occupying presence” rather than a training partner.

Broader ties Apart from the defence cooperation MoU, at least seven other MoUs and cross-sector agreements were signed, according to State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed.

Italy, a key member of the European Union, remains a strategic partner for Kenya in renewable energy, security cooperation and development financing.

President Ruto, who is on a three-day visit to Rome, met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with the two countries agreeing to consolidate cooperation under a three-year action plan.“We have decided to bring together all the areas where we cooperate and, with this state visit, launch a three-year plan to strengthen our joint action,” she said, describing Kenya as “one of the most dynamic economies” in Africa, with growing bilateral trade.

She added that Italian firms are showing increasing interest in Kenya’s technology, industrial, tourism and agro-processing sectors, with new engagements expected to unlock further opportunities.

President Ruto said the visit builds on more than six decades of diplomatic relations and will prioritise value addition, job creation and digital transformation.“Africa is the world’s next growth frontier, and Kenya is positioning itself as the gateway of choice,” he said. “We are investing in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence because we cannot afford to be left behind.”

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