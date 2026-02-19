DUBAI: Dubai’s healthcare sector recorded accelerated growth during 2025, reflecting the emirate’s vision to enhance quality of life and consolidate its position as a global hub and a leading model for advanced healthcare. Recent statistics issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) confirm that Dubai continues to move forward with confidence towards a more competitive and innovative healthcare system.

The statistics show an increase in the number of licensed healthcare facilities in Dubai to approximately 5,800 facilities in 2025, compared to 5,340 facilities in 2024, representing a growth of over 8 percent. These facilities include 55 hospitals, 68 specialised clinics, 60 day-surgery centres, 70 general dental clinics, 126 general medical clinics, 222 home healthcare centres, and 101 alternative medicine centres.

Alongside the expansion in the number of private healthcare facilities, Dubai also witnessed a notable increase in the number of healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals. The total workforce in the private healthcare sector exceeded 69,400 professionals in 2025, compared to 64,100 in 2024, marking a growth of over 8 percent, as the emirate continues to attract leading medical talent from around the world.

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), affirmed that the private healthcare sector constitutes one of the fundamental pillars of the emirate’s healthcare system. He highlighted the rapid developments in infrastructure, smart solutions, and specialised services, which demonstrate the sector’s ability to keep pace with Dubai’s ambitions and aspirations to cement its position as a global destination for advanced healthcare.

He added that the significant growth in the number of healthcare facilities clearly reflects investor confidence in Dubai’s healthcare regulatory environment, as well as in the incentives and robust, flexible legislation provided by Dubai, making the emirate an attractive destination for major multinational medical institutions.

Key partner

Dr. Alsheikh-Ali further emphasised that the healthcare sector is a key partner in achieving the objectives of the national agenda and Dubai’s future vision – not only through the expansion and development of healthcare infrastructure, but also by attracting elite medical, nursing, technical, and administrative professionals from around the world.

The significant increase in healthcare professionals indicates that Dubai has become a preferred hub for healthcare practitioners seeking an advanced work environment, opportunities for professional growth and advancement, and a robust and flexible legislative ecosystem that supports career development and provides economic and social stability, he noted.

Dr. Asma Al Sharif, Acting CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, stated that the substantial increase in the number of hospitals, specialised medical centres, and internationally accredited facilities further strengthens Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for health tourism and a primary choice for those seeking quality of life and wellbeing. She noted that the ongoing development of Dubai’s healthcare sector forms part of a comprehensive vision and action plans aimed at advancing the future of healthcare in the emirate.