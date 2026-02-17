UAE - Medcare, one of the leading providers of premium healthcare services in the UAE, has announced the opening of its new Medcare Hospital Sharjah, a purpose-built tertiary care hospital located on Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Street in the heart of the Sharjah emirate.

The 90-bed multidisciplinary hospital is designed to meet the evolving and expanding healthcare needs of Sharjah and the Northern emirates, reinforcing Medcare’s commitment to delivering high-quality care.

The new Medcare Hospital is expected to meet the needs of the region’s residents, in line with the population expansion and demographic shifts, and the recent healthcare policy changes, including the rollout of mandatory health insurance that broadened access to care for a larger segment of the population, resulting in increase of hospital patient volumes.

Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Medcare Hospital Sharjah embodies our strategic response to rising clinical demand and changing healthcare utilisation patterns across the Northern Emirates. We understand the increased need in the region for enhanced tertiary care infrastructure, as more residents seek both routine and complex medical services locally.”

“We have witnessed tremendous growth since the launch of our first Medcare Hospital in Sharjah. The strong and sustained demand for our premium healthcare services reflects the trust and confidence that the community placed in us and also underscores the evolving healthcare needs of the region. As leaders in healthcare delivery, we see it as our responsibility to anticipate these needs and proactively invest in infrastructure and capabilities,” she added.

“This expansion into a second multispecialty hospital is a strategic decision, more than just adding beds or services. Our vision is to ensure that every individual in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates has access to world-class, patient-centred tertiary healthcare close to home,” Alisha further said.

Dr Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, said: “Medcare Hospital Sharjah has been developed to deliver clinical excellence through integrated, multidisciplinary care models that prioritise patient safety, efficiency, and continuity. By aligning advanced diagnostics, specialised disciplines and structured care pathways under a single roof, we are equipped to meet the rising demand for complex medical services locally, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the Northern Emirates for tertiary care.”

“Our Medcare’s expansion strategy spans both primary and tertiary healthcare. In 2024 and early 2025, we have launched 11 new Medcare Medical Centres, growing ournetwork to 26 facilities across Dubai and Sharjah. These community-centric centres have been developed with a AED60 million committed investment and are already witnessing strong engagement, a reflection of the increasing preference for accessible, quality care,” she added.

“The expansion is supported by a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in footfall, indicating a robust shift toward high-quality healthcare utilisation. For Medcare, the launch of the new Medcare Hospital in Sharjah marks the addition of the third hospital to our network in the last three years. We are furthermore planning to expand into quaternary care services in 2026 in Sharjah and the Northen Emirates, and a green filed hospital to be launched in Dubai in the next two years,” elaborated Dr Shanila.

The new hospital in Sharjah offers a comprehensive range of services across 29 specialties, including emergency and trauma care, ICU, NICU, and PICU units, advanced radiology and imaging, and specialised care in women’s and children’s health. Medcare’s approach ensures patients receive the right care at the right time through well-defined care pathways that promote continuity and evidence-based clinical decision-making. It will also host a PET CT for robust oncological diagnostics.

