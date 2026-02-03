Riyadh - Balsm Alofoq Medical Company has signed a SAR 71.80 million contract with the Royal Commission in Jubail on 1 February 2026.

The agreement aims to operate and maintain primary healthcare services under the Ras Al Khair program in Jubail Industrial City, according to a bourse statement.

The five-year contract is expected to reflect positively on the company's financial results in the first half (H1) of 2026.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

