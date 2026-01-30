Riyadh - Al Hammadi Holding has signed a SAR 54.50 million partnership agreement with Italian football club A.C. Milan to secure exclusive rights as the official medical and rehabilitation partner of the club in Saudi Arabia, according to a bourse disclosure.

Signed on the sidelines of the Middle East Sports Investment Forum (MESIF) in Riyadh, the eight-year deal brings the MilanLab model to the heart of an international project focused on developing expertise and establishing a center of excellence for performance and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the payments will be made in scheduled installments through the term, which runs until 30 June 2033. The transaction is expected to boost the company’s profitability from 2026 onward.

Maikel Oettle, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan, commented: “This collaboration highlights the strategic importance for AC Milan of a key market such as Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the Rossoneri's footprint in a region rich in passion for our colors and home to organizations with which we have built deep connections."

Mohammed Saleh Al Hammadi, CEO of Al Hammadi Holding, said, "By partnering with AC Milan and integrating the MilanLab methodology, we expect to build local capabilities, develop specialized talent, and support the goals of Vision 2030 in health, well-being, and human capital development."

In December 2025, Sudair Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Al Hammadi Holding, submitted its initial public offering (IPO) application to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) for listing on the Main Market of Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

