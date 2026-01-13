PHOTO
The board of Mouwasat Medical Services Company has approved the development of a new hospital project in Riyadh for 900 million Saudi riyals ($240 million).
The 280-bed hospital, including specialised medical centres, will come up in Al-Narjis district, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.
The project will be funded through internal resources and long-term Shariah-compliant loans from local banks.
The project’s start and completion date will be announced later, the statement said.
In October 2025, Mouwasat board approved plans to establish a new hospital in Abha at a total cost of SAR 700 million.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.