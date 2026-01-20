Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has ordered the immediate implementation of the “Medical Capital City for Hospitals and Educational Research and Training Institutes” following directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

During a meeting on Monday to track the project’s progress, Madbouly described the development as a significant addition to Egypt’s future that will provide a qualitative shift in national health services.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the state has placed the improvement of health and education services at the top of its priority agenda. He noted that the necessary funding will be provided to ensure the rapid execution of projects within these sectors.

Madbouly further stated that the government has already completed extensive studies and designs for the project, which is now ready to move from the planning phase to active construction.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, provided technical details of the project, noting that it will span 221 feddan and house 18 separate institutes.

The facility is designed to have a total capacity exceeding 4,000 beds, offering a wide range of services including intensive care, intermediate care, neonatal care, emergency services, and surgical operations.

The project also includes the establishment of the National University for Medicine and Medical Technology. This educational component will feature five colleges focusing on human medicine, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, and applied medical technological sciences, alongside a dedicated research centre.

The university is expected to accommodate approximately 4,000 students, with the goal of providing specialised education and supporting scientific research and disease prevention programmes.

Regarding the management of the city, Abdel Ghaffar outlined proposals for a joint management model under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework. Under this proposed arrangement, the Egyptian side would handle full medical management, including doctors, nursing staff, and treatment policies, while a foreign partner would manage facilities and support services through a multi-year contract. The minister indicated that several offers regarding this management model are currently under review.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Health and Population Mohamed El-Tayeb, Head of the Engineering Authority’s Advisory Office Ashraf El-Araby, and Assistant Minister of Health for National Projects Sherif Mostafa. The government remains focused on integrating technical and financial resources to ensure the city serves as a hub for medical training and community awareness initiatives.

