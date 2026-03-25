KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy announced the successful repair of multiple overhead power transmission lines damaged by falling debris from recent air defense operations.

The Ministry emphasized its commitment to maintaining a reliable electricity supply across the country.

In an interview with Kuwait TV, Ministry spokesperson Engineer Fatima Jawhar Hayat said field teams coordinated with security authorities to ensure safe repair operations. Two damaged lines have been repaired and are awaiting reconnection to the national grid.

Additionally, the Ministry remotely connected another overhead line using advanced digital monitoring and control systems, allowing faster response and improved emergency management.

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