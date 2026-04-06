KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity and Water has issued an advisory regarding scheduled maintenance work on secondary substations, which may cause temporary power outages in certain areas.

According to the statement issued by the ministry, consumers can check if their homes will be affected by visiting its official maintenance portal — https://mms.mew.gov.kw/ public — and using the “Am I Affected?” feature.

Residents need to enter their PACI number or locate their property on the interactive map to receive real-time notifications about potential outages.

Authorities have urged the public to stay informed through official channels and plan accordingly during maintenance periods

In case of any electricity faults or emergencies, residents are advised to contact the ministry’s hotline number 152 for immediate assistance. As per the list on the portal, the affected areas are as follows:



Sunday, April 5, 2026, Start time is 1:00 am and duration is four hours

■ Jaber Al-Ahmad, Block 7

■ Oyoun, Block 1

■ Wafra Residential, Block

■ Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Block 7

■ Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Block 1

■ Salwa, Block 2

■ Qortuba, Block 2



Monday, April 6, 2026, start time is 1:00 am and duration is four hours

■ Salwa, Block 2

■ Qortuba, Block 2

■ Oyoun, Block 1

■ Jaber Al-Ahmad, Block 2

■ Al-Qusour, Block 1

■ Abu Futaira, Block 1

■ Wafra Residential, Block

■ Al-Rai, Block 1



Tuesday, April 7, 2026, start time is 1:00 am and duration is four hours

■ Al-Rai, Block 1

■ Al-Qusour, Block 1

■ Abu Futaira, Block 1

■ Wafra Residential, Block 6

■ Oyoun, Block 1

■ Jaber Al-Ahmad, Block 5

■ Salwa, Block 4

■ Shamiya, Block 8

■ Qortuba, Block 3

Wednesday, April 8, 2026, start time is 1:00 am and duration is four hours

■ Qortuba, Block 3

■ Bneid Al-Gar, Block 2

■ Salwa, Block 5

■ Oyoun, Block 4

■ Wafra Residential, Block 6

■ Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Block 7

■ Abu Futaira, Block 1

■ Al-Rai, Block 1



Thursday, April 9, 2026, start time is 1:00 am and duration is four hours

■ Al-Rai, Block 1

■ Wafra Residential, Block

■ Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Block 7

■ Abu Futaira, Block 1

■ Salwa, Block 12

■ Bneid Al-Gar, Block 2

■ Qortuba, Block 3

Friday,April 10, 2026, start time is 1:00 am and duration is four hours

■ Salwa, Block 5

■ Hawalli, Block 9

■ Jaber Al-Ahmad, Block 5

■ Al-Rai, Block 1

■ Sharq, Block 3



Saturday, April 11, 2026, start time is 1:00 am and duration is four hours

■ Sharq, Block 3

■ Al-Rai, Block 1

■ Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Block 3

■ Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Block 4

■ Wafra Residential, Block 6

■ Naeem, Block 2

■ Salmiya, Block 4

■ Hawalli, Block 1

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