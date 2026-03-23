The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Kuwait has announced the awarding of a key contract for the Al Shaqaya Solar Power Generation Station 400 kV Overhead Transmission Line (OHTL) project.

The project aims to link the Al Shaqaya solar power station to the main substation in Al Wafra (Z) through the installation of a 400 kV OHTL.

The contract, valued at KD48.6 million ($158.7 million), was inked by Power Grid Company, Kuwait.

The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) has developed the innovative Shagaya Renewable Energy Project, which constitutes the first phase (Phase I) of an ambitious master plan to generate approximately 3.2GW of electricity using renewable sources by 2030.

Phase I sets the basis for future renewable energy developments in Kuwait through the installation of a 50MW Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plant that was commissioned in late 2018, a 10 MW Wind Farm that was commissioned in May 2017, and a 10 MW Photovoltaic (PV) plant.

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