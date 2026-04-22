MUSCAT - The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), through Invest Oman and in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, has announced the launch of a package of high-quality investment opportunities in the food security sector through its online platform.

The offerings include projects in agriculture, aquaculture and related industries, reflecting the Sultanate of Oman’s diverse natural and productive resources and its capacity to attract value-added investments across food supply chains. This initiative comes as part of Oman’s ongoing efforts to enhance self-sufficiency, support resource sustainability and increase the contribution of productive sectors to the national economy.

In the agricultural sector, the platform offers five investment opportunities in Al Najd Agricultural City. These include onion cultivation and processing projects with an investment value of approximately RO 4.8 million, garlic cultivation — RO 2.3 million, melon cultivation — RO 2.1 million, a greenhouse leafy vegetable cultivation project valued at RO 1.6 million; and a potato cultivation and processing project at around RO 5.5 million. These projects aim to leverage the region’s agricultural potential and enhance local production.

In the fisheries sector, the opportunities include five diverse projects, most notably an algae aquaculture project in Al Suwaiq with an investment value of around RO 2 million, an Omani abalone aquaculture project in Sharabithat, Dhofar Governorate, valued at around RO 10 million, a giant shrimp aquaculture project in Ras Madrakah with an investment value of approximately RO 32 million, a white-leg shrimp aquaculture project in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali valued at around RO 25 million and a tuna fattening project using floating cages in Qurayat with an investment value of RO 4.7 million. These opportunities are considered high-quality and are aimed at enhancing the production of high-value marine species and expanding aquaculture activities in the Sultanate of Oman.

The portfolio also includes supporting food industry projects, including a sustainable alternative fish feed manufacturing project in Samayil Industrial Area with an investment value of around RO 3.8 million, contributing to strengthening value chain integration and supporting industries related to the fisheries sector.

The investment values of these opportunities range from medium-scale projects starting at approximately RO 1.6 million to major strategic projects exceeding RO 32 million, providing diverse options for investors and enhancing opportunities for partnerships and long-term investments.

These opportunities are underpinned by a range of competitive advantages that Oman offers, including the availability of suitable agricultural land, diverse marine resources, a strategic geographic location, advanced infrastructure in agricultural and industrial zones, and a supportive legislative and regulatory environment for investment in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

In this context, Khalid bin Hamad al Kharousi, Director General of the Investment Promotion Directorate at MoCIIP, stated that the development and structuring of investment opportunities follow an integrated approach that engages priority sectors, transforming enablers into investment-ready projects built on clear technical and economic foundations.

He added that this portfolio of opportunities in the food security sector has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, ensuring alignment with national priorities while enhancing readiness for implementation and investor appeal.

This initiative aligns with Oman’s broader direction to strengthen its food security system as a key pillar of economic diversification, through advancing local production, developing related industries and improving supply chain efficiency, in line with Oman Vision 2040.

In this regard, Dr Masoud bin Suleiman al Azri, Director General of Agricultural and Fisheries Marketing at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, stated that these investment opportunities have been structured based on specialised technical studies that take into account the comparative advantages of each location and focus on priority sectors within the food security system, contributing to enhancing local production and improving the efficiency of natural resource utilisation.

Invest Oman platform enables investors to access detailed information on these opportunities, including technical data, investment values and operating models, supporting project readiness and accelerating investment decision-making.

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