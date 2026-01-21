Project groundbreaking set for Q2 2026



Dubai, UAE: Emirates Airline has signed an agreement with Dubai Investments Park (DIP) to acquire land for a new purpose-built Cabin Crew Village. Representing a multi-billion-dirham investment, the development will feature a mixed-use and residential community designed to accommodate up to 12,000 cabin crew members.



The agreement was signed by Ali Mubarak Al Soori, Emirates’ Chief Procurement & Facilities Officer and Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Investments, in the presence of Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer; Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal, CEO Glass LLC, Dubai Investments; Omar Al Mesmar, General Manager, Dubai Investments Park, in addition to senior executives from both organisations.



Groundbreaking is planned for the second quarter of 2026, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2029. The development is being delivered through a long-term lease arrangement.



The Cabin Crew Village will consist of 20 contemporary residential buildings, each rising 19 floors, offering a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units designed with crew comfort and convenience in mind.



Ali Mubarak Al Soori, Emirates’ Chief Procurement & Facilities Officer said: “Our cabin crew are central to the experience Emirates delivers to customers. This investment is part of our broader commitment to supporting their wellbeing by offering living spaces designed around their needs and lifestyles. The Cabin Crew Village will provide everything our crew need within a single, thoughtfully planned development, with convenient access to everyday essentials, leisure facilities and communal spaces that foster a strong sense of community. The Cabin Crew Village also represents a strategic investment in Emirates’ future, supporting our transition plans to Al Maktoum International and continued growth in the years ahead.”



Omar Al Mesmar, General Manager of Dubai Investments Park, commented:

“Dubai Investments Park has evolved into a destination where global enterprises can bring ambitious projects to life within a fully integrated and future-ready environment. DIP’s collaboration with Emirates reflects the confidence that leading organisations place in its infrastructure and regulatory ecosystem and further reinforces its position as a hub for visionary investment. This development will enrich DIP’s dynamic community, supporting Dubai’s continued rise as a global centre for business and opportunity. DIP remains committed to enabling partnerships that create meaningful, long-term value for the emirate.”



The Crew Village has been designed as a complete lifestyle destination, offering a broad range of amenities that support the health and wellbeing of the airline’s crew community. The development will feature a multi-purpose hub with a selection of retail outlets, restaurants and food concepts, alongside modern fitness facilities, clinics, and dedicated public spaces and parks.



Residents will be encouraged to embrace an active outdoor lifestyle, with walking trails, resort-style pools, landscaped grounds and green spaces woven throughout the development.



Each building will also have its own dedicated facilities, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all crew residents.



Strategically located equidistant between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), the Emirates Crew Village is positioned to support the airline’s long-term operational plans and move to Al Maktoum International Airport, while delivering the best possible living experience for its people.



About Dubai Investments Park



Dubai Investments Park (DIP) is one of the UAE’s largest fully integrated mixed use developments, spanning 23 million square metres and combining industrial, logistics, commercial, residential, retail, and hospitality zones. Established in 1999 and developed by Dubai Investments, DIP is a resilient, infrastructure driven ecosystem home to 1,200+ companies, 4,000+ sub leases, and over 150,000 residents, with occupancy reaching 99.9% in 2025. The community’s strategic location, strong ESG foundations, and long term ground lease model position DIP as one of the region’s most sought after hubs for business and living. To know more visit – www.dipark.com



About Dubai Investments PJSC



Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With more than 15,000 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 23 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com