Nigeria’s equities market came under fresh regulatory spotlight on Monday as NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) issued an advisory following notable price movements in the shares of certain listed companies, urging investors to embrace disciplined and informed trading amid heightened market activity.

The advisory, released as part of the regulator’s routine surveillance function, comes against the backdrop of a strong year-to-date (YTD) rally on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), where equities have delivered outsized returns and sharp gains in market value.

In its statement, NGX RegCo said it had observed “notable price movements” in recent trading sessions and reminded investors to base their decisions on publicly available information, including company fundamentals, financial performance and risk profile, while avoiding speculative trades driven by unverified rumours.

“Our primary responsibility is to maintain a level playing field where market participants can trade with confidence, backed by timely and accurate information,” said Olufemi Shobanjo, Chief Executive Officer of NGX RegCo.

“This advisory is a routine communication reinforcing that sound fundamentals, not speculation, remain the foundation for sustainable investment outcomes. We are fully committed to preserving the integrity and stability of our market.”

The advisory comes amid one of the most robust starts to a calendar year in recent memory for Nigerian equities. As of the week ended February 20, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) had surged past 194,900 points, translating to a YTD gain of approximately 25.3 per cent. Total market capitalisation climbed to about N125 trillion, reflecting strong investor appetite across sectors.

Last week alone, sustained buying pressure added an estimated N8.14 trillion to investors’ wealth, driven largely by heavyweight counters such as MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement, both of which recorded double-digit weekly gains.

Market breadth has remained positive, with gainers significantly outpacing decliners in recent sessions, a sign of broad-based participation in the rally. Sectoral indices spanning Industrial Goods, Oil & Gas, Consumer Goods, Banking and Insurance have all contributed to the upward momentum.

The strong February performance builds on a buoyant January, during which market capitalisation rose by roughly 6.8 per cent, lifting total equity value beyond N106 trillion and setting the tone for the current rally.

While the sustained upswing has bolstered investor confidence, attracting both domestic retail players and institutional funds, analysts caution that the pace of gains and sporadic sharp price jumps warrant closer scrutiny of underlying valuations.

NGX RegCo’s advisory underscores the importance of due diligence. Investors are encouraged to consult licensed stockbrokers and investment advisers where necessary and to avoid chasing short-term price movements without regard to fundamentals.

The regulator reaffirmed that the Nigerian bourse remains stable, well-regulated and resilient, maintaining fair and orderly trading conditions for all participants.

While extended rallies are not uncommon in emerging markets, timely reminders from regulators help temper speculative excesses and reinforce long-term market discipline, particularly during periods of heightened volatility and rapid price appreciation.

