UAE - Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation No. 3 (Sepco3) has announced that work has begun on the 1.5GW Khazna Solar PV Project in Abu Dhabi.

Located in the heart of the UAE capital, the project is large-scale, encompassing a 1807MW (DC-side) photovoltaic plant, a 33kV/400kV substation, a 400kV ESF switchyard, and 25km of 33kV overhead power lines.

Announcing the official start of the full-scale execution phase of the project, Sepco3 said the scope of work includes completion of 9.6 million cu m earthwork as well as development of 369,000 PV support piles and 2.8 million PV modules.

Once completed and put into operation, the project is expected to meet the electricity needs of 160,000 households in the UAE, reduce carbon emissions by more than 2.4 million tonnes annually, effectively enrich the diversity of the UAE’s power grid supply structure, meet the growing industrial and residential electricity demand in the Abu Dhabi region, and be a milestone in helping Abu Dhabi achieve its strategic goal of 50% renewable energy by 2030.

