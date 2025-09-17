Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sweilem, met on Tuesday with Bahrain’s Minister of Works, Ibrahim Al-Hawaj, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in water resources management, according to a statement from the ministry.

During the meeting, Minister Sweilem reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to sharing its expertise and successful experiences with Arab nations to enhance regional water management practices. He highlighted the common challenges faced by Egypt and Bahrain, particularly water scarcity, as a key driver for increased collaboration.

Sweilem also presented Egypt’s strategic vision, “Irrigation System 2.0,” which emphasizes the reuse of agricultural drainage water, the expansion of desalination efforts to support food security, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, satellite monitoring, and mathematical modeling in water resource planning.

Minister Al-Hawaj echoed the importance of joint efforts, noting the shared pressures both countries face in securing sustainable water supplies.

The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in key areas including water treatment, desalination, and digital technologies. They also committed to enhancing capacity-building initiatives through Egypt’s Regional Training Center for Water Resources and Irrigation.

