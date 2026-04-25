Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) and the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) have extended the bid submission date for Al Khairan Phase 1 Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) project to 31 May 2026, local Arabic language daily Al-Rai said on Wednesday.

The deadline had previously been postponed twice, from 31 December 2025 to 31 March 2026, and then to 30 April 2026.

Al Khairan Phase 1 IWPP comprises a 1,800 megawatt (MW) power plant and a 125 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) desalination plant.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued to the three prequalified consortia and two qualified companies on 31 August 2025.

Doha Seawater Desalination Plant – Phase Two

The Al-Rai report said the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has approved the MEWRE's recommendation to award a contract worth 114 million Kuwaiti dinars ($370.75 million) for the supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of the 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) capacity Doha seawater desalination plant – Phase 2.

The report said the ministry will now submit the tender documents to the State Audit Bureau for final approval before signing the contract with the winning bidder. The identity of the winning bidder wasn't disclosed.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) tender for the reverse osmosis-based desalination plant was issued in September 2021, according to a Zawya Projects report.

T&D contracts

Earlier this week, CAPT approved the award of two contracts covering power transmission and water distribution projects. These included supply and installation of a 400-kV overhead transmission line linking the Al-Shagaya Renewable Energy Complex to the Al-Wafra Z Main Substation. The contract, valued at KWD 35.96 million Kuwaiti ($117 million), was awarded to the lowest bidder, Al-Rai newspaper had said in a separate report.

CAPT also awarded a contract worth KWD 42.26 million ($137.44 million) for the construction, completion, maintenance and upgrade of an existing water distribution complex in the Hawalli Governorate. The tender was granted to a consortium that submitted the lowest bid.

The names of the winning bidders weren't disclosed.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.