Six bids have been submitted for an international tender by Muscat Municipality covering consultancy services for a study of advanced waste management solutions, including refuse-derived fuel (RDF) applications.

The lowed bid received was 88,000 Omani rials ($228,864) from Envero Middle East.

The six submitted offers include:

·PricewaterhouseCoopers – OMR ($519,745)

·Seureca Muscat – OMR 264,225.600 ($687,179.97)

·Frost and Sullivan DMCC Branch – OMR 105,770 ($275,079.42)

·Oliver Wyman – OMR 697,595.840 ($1.8 million)

·Khatib & Alami – OMR 142,600 ($370,864)

·Envero Middle East FZC – OMR 88,000 ($228,864)

The tender was issued on 8 March 2026, with the original bid submission and priced bid opening scheduled for 8 April 2026. The opening was later extended to 13 April 2026.

RDF is produced from processed municipal solid waste and can be used as an alternative fuel in cement kilns, industrial plants and waste-to-energy facilities.

In February 2026, Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) had signed a memorandum of cooperation with Raysut Cement Company and Germany’s MVW Lechtenberg & Partner to explore the feasibility of producing RDF, according to a report by local English language newspaper Oman Daily Observer.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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