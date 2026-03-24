Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has invited investors and specialised companies to submit bids for the development, management and operation of Al Hazm Castle, one of the sultanate’s most prominent historical landmarks.

The ministry said the tender aims to enhance the tourism and cultural value of the castle while preserving its historical character through projects that introduce innovative visitor experiences and cultural activities.

Located in Rustaq, the castle dates back more than three centuries. It was built in 1708 by Imam Sultan bin Saif II as a residence and administrative centre. Historically, the structure included a prison, a mosque and rooms used for religious teaching.

After the death of Imam Sultan bin Saif II in 1718, he was buried within the castle, adding further historical significance to the site.

Recognised for its cultural and architectural importance, Al Hazm Castle was put on the tentative list of the Unesco World Heritage sites in 1988. The landmark has also undergone restoration works in recent years as part of national efforts to preserve Oman’s historic forts and castles.

Under the tender, companies are required to submit proposals outlining how the site can be developed into a sustainable tourism destination while maintaining its heritage value. Proposed plans may include establishing a museum narrating the history of the region, spaces dedicated to traditional crafts, souvenir outlets and cultural events showcasing local heritage.

The ministry also encourages proposals featuring guided tours, educational workshops, heritage exhibitions and community-based activities designed to enrich the visitor experience and promote cultural tourism.

The selected investor will be granted a grace period of up to three years on rental payments to facilitate development and operational preparations.

Bids must be submitted by June 25, 2026.

Officials said the initiative represents a step toward strengthening heritage tourism in the sultanate while creating new opportunities for local communities and preserving Oman’s rich historical legacy.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).