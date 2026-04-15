Jabal Akhdar – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has invited bids for a comprehensive masterplan and engineering design for an adventure tourism project in Jabal Akhdar in Dakhliyah, as authorities move to expand mountain tourism and attract more visitors to the sultanate.

The tender covers consultancy services for the preparation of a detailed masterplan and engineering design for the Ultimate Slope Park, a proposed adventure attraction planned for the mountain destination.

The selected consultant will be required to prepare the overall development concept, a detailed planning framework and engineering designs for the project, including technical studies to ensure the development aligns with environmental standards and the ecological characteristics of the mountain.

Known for its rugged landscape and cool climate, Jabal Akhdar has become one of the sultanate’s most visited mountain destinations for domestic and international tourists alike. Visitor numbers rose to 222,151 in 2025, up from 203,629 in 2024, a 9.1% increase, according to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

Officials said the project aims to create an outdoor recreation facility while preserving the area’s natural environment, introducing adventure activities designed to draw thrill-seekers, families and nature enthusiasts. Developing new attractions in the mountains is seen as a means to enhance visitor experiences, extend tourist stays and support economic opportunities for nearby communities.

The initiative reflects the ministry’s broader strategy to diversify tourism experiences and strengthen Oman’s appeal as a destination for nature and adventure tourism.

The sale of tender documents is open till April 27, with the deadline for bid submissions set for May 18.

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