Gold prices fell on Thursday as the escalating Middle East conflict showed no signs of abating, erasing ​recent optimism over easing inflation and fuelling concerns that surging oil prices could lead to interest rate hikes. Spot ​gold was ​down 0.6% at $4,034.42 per ounce by 0349 GMT. U.S. gold futures for August delivery lost 0.3% to $4,039.90.

"Gold is declining as the escalating attacks in the ⁠Middle East continue to push oil prices sharply higher this week, keeping concerns about inflation alive," said Jigar Trivedi, a senior research analyst at IndusInd Securities. Oil prices extended gains to a fourth session as the U.S. launched two waves of attacks on Iran's coastal ​defences and missile sites ‌after re-imposing a ⁠naval blockade of ⁠its ports.

Iran struck back by targeting U.S. military sites in neighboring countries in what it called ​an "existential war" with America.

"June's inflation figures did not reflect the ‌impact of the latest escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict, as ⁠the interim peace union reached last month has effectively unravelled," Trivedi added. U.S. consumer and producer inflation slowed in June, amid a pullback in the cost of energy products, reinforcing evidence that inflation was subsiding before the recent escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The moderation was, however, not enough to convince financial markets to rule out a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.

Traders are still pricing an about 73% chance of a December Fed rate hike, CME FedWatch Tool's data showed. Fed Governor Lisa Cook said on ‌Wednesday she is "prepared to act" if inflation does not soon begin ⁠to slow. Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh also declared his determination ​to bring inflation down without hinting at how.

Investors are now looking out for remarks from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson due to speak later today. Elsewhere, ​spot silver fell ‌1.1% to $57.14 per ounce. Platinum eased 0.6% to $1,664 and palladium ⁠edged 0.3% lower to $1,309.86. (Reporting by Pablo Sinha ​and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)