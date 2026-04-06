DOHA: His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired the council’s first meeting of 2026, held at the Amiri Diwan.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, the Deputy Amir and Vice Chairman of the Council, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and the members.

The council reviewed the decisions and recommendations made at its third meeting of 2025, the progress report on projects, and the report on the State’s economic priorities, making the appropriate decisions.

The council also reviewed presentations from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Transport regarding the executive plan for the readiness and resilience of critical infrastructure, as well as presentations from the Qatar Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance concerning the executive plans for achieving long-term financial and monetary stability in the State.

The council also discussed the other items on its agenda and made the appropriate decisions.

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