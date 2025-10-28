AMMAN — Director of Public Security Major Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah on Monday sponsored the launch of a twinning project between the Public Security Directorate (PSD) and the EU, aimed at enhancing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Preventive Security Department's capacity to combat transnational organised crime.

The project forms part of the strategic partnership between Jordan and the EU to advance regional and international security by developing institutional and technical capabilities, keeping pace with international practices in addressing cybercrime, human trafficking, electronic crimes, money laundering and drug smuggling, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Maaytah said that the PSD is constantly developing its security system according to international standards, emphasising that the project reflects royal directives on enhancing international cooperation and expertise exchange to protect global peace and security.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation Marwan Refai described the project as a model for development partnership, highlighting its role in transferring European knowledge and promoting good governance.

Deputy Head of International Cooperation at the EU Thibaut Moyr, said the project will enhance Jordan's capabilities in crime prevention, cyber security and combating extremism, positively impacting regional and international security.

Director of Preventive Security and the project's lead, Brigadier Gen. Bilal Awamleh, showed gratitude to the EU for supporting the initiative, which unifies security efforts and expertise under a comprehensive security framework, Petra reported.

The twinning project focuses on developing digital planning, intelligence and investigative capabilities and enhancing coordination among security agencies at national and international levels to effectively address traditional and organised crimes, particularly in the digital sphere.

The event was attended by the German Ambassador Bertram von Moltke, Swedish Ambassador Maria Sargren and representatives from EU missions and national partner agencies.

