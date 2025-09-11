AMMAN — The Jordanian and Japanese governments on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding worth some $7 million to support the fourth phase of the Border Security Enhancement Project, under Japan’s Economic and Social Development Programme.

The agreement aims to boost the operational capacities of Jordan’s border centres and upgrade their security systems, through the development of a unified national database that will improve monitoring and tracking capabilities.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Hideki Asari signed the MoU in the presence of several officials from the Japanese embassy.

Toukan expressed her gratitude for Japan’s continued support of Jordan’s development and modernisation efforts, highlighting the importance of bilateral ties and joint commitment to enhancing economic and developmental cooperation.

Asari reiterated the Japanese government’s commitment to continuing the provision of various financial and technical support programmes to Jordan across multiple areas of mutual interest.

He stressed that such support contributes to further boosting relations between the two nations, in addition to bolstering Jordan’s border security.

The diplomat noted that the initiative will enhance the operational capabilities of personnel at border crossings, pointing out that this contribution represents the fourth instalment under the Economic and Social Development Programme.

Asari also praised Jordan’s steadfast role in promoting peace and stability in the region, despite ongoing and complex security challenges.

To date, the Japanese government has funded three previous phases of the project with a total value of some $18.4 million.

Since 1999, Japan has extended total aid to Jordan amounting to $2.2 billion, including $656.12 million in grants, with the remainder provided as concessional loans, alongside technical assistance delivered through the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

