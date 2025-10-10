SHARJAH - Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, inaugurated the new fleet of police patrols and traffic wardens, equipped with advanced technologies to support field operations with high efficiency.

The move is part of Sharjah Police's efforts to ensure the safety and security of the community, enhance road safety, and strengthen rapid response capabilities in emergencies.

The tour included an inspection of several smart vehicles that have been upgraded as part of a new phase aimed at enhancing security and safety across various areas of the emirate. These patrols are distinguished by their advanced technological systems, which include modern communication networks and enhanced capabilities for receiving reports and analysing field data, enabling quicker decision-making and an immediate response to incidents.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support, which serves as a fundamental pillar in strengthening security and quality of life across the emirate.

He also expressed his thanks to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his constant follow-up and ongoing commitment to supporting efforts that advance and develop the security system.

Brigadier Khalid Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department, affirmed that the fleet upgrade falls within a comprehensive strategic plan to modernise police operations.

The new patrols represent a significant leap in technical readiness, providing smart systems that empower police officers to respond swiftly to reports and improve response times, directly contributing to strengthening community security.