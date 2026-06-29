Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has unveiled its AI Tourism Vision, a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating digital transformation and positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in tourism innovation.

The vision seeks to enhance visitor experiences, improve operational efficiency, support investors and tourism businesses, and empower national talent through the adoption of artificial intelligence.

The initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader economic transformation agenda and builds on the Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism, adopted at the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly, which called for greater use of emerging technologies to shape the future of the global tourism sector.

A key component of the vision is the launch of TourismX, a global AI platform designed to serve as the digital infrastructure for the tourism industry.

Its beta release features AI-powered tools including hotel interior design, menu creation, branding, standard operating procedure generation, tour guide assistance, and tour script development, helping businesses streamline operations and improve productivity.

The Ministry also introduced the beta version of the Saudi MT App, an AI-powered platform that integrates ministry services for investors, tourism operators, and tour guides, supported by the AI assistant Noura.

In addition, the new MT Developer Portal provides APIs and digital integration tools to enable developers and technology partners to build innovative tourism solutions.

The AI Tourism Vision builds on existing digital initiatives, including Smart Inspector and Smart Check-In, and supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by strengthening tourism as a driver of economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable growth.

The announcement coincides with the Kingdom’s Year of AI 2026, underscoring its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence across key sectors.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “Just as infrastructure reshaped economies over past decades, artificial intelligence is now reshaping how we discover destinations, design experiences, and manage tourism services. This is why Saudi Arabia is launching the AI Tourism Vision, to build a more innovative, efficient, and sustainable future for the sector.”

Al-Khateeb added: “We are leveraging AI to enhance the visitor experience, empower investors, and improve the productivity of operators and professionals across the sector. Our ambition is for Saudi Arabia to become the global benchmark for smart tourism, and a model for using technology to serve people and improve quality of life.”

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